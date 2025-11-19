China's giant panda pair arrives in Malaysia on 10-year research lease

Giant panda Chen Xing strolls in the quarantine area in Malaysia on Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Yue)

(ECNS) - Chinese giant pandas Chen Xing and Xiao Yue arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday evening, marking the launch of a new 10-year phase of conservation and research cooperation between the two countries.

Zheng Xuefang, minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, together with Malaysian officials, welcomed the pair at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where they received a water-salute ceremony.

Later that evening, the two pandas were transported to the Malaysian National Zoo's quarantine facility, where five quarantine rooms - equipped with fresh bamboo, resting hammocks, and monitoring devices -- had been prepared for them.

Local fans gathered early at the zoo's entrance to celebrate their arrival. One fan, Chen Liping, told China News Service that many Malaysians became devoted panda enthusiasts during the stay of the previous pair, Fu Wa and Feng Yi.

"Pandas are true ambassadors of friendship," Chen said, adding that the shared affection for pandas has helped Malaysian fans make many Chinese friends.

A Malaysian fan said she was thrilled to see new pandas months after the former pair's departure.

(By Zhang Jiahao)