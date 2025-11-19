Japan should retract its wrongful remarks, seriously act to honor its commitment to China: FM

(ECNS) -- Japan should approach history and relations with China in a responsible way, stop crossing the line and playing with fire, retract the wrongful remarks and seriously act to honor Japan's commitment to China, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's wrongful remarks on Taiwan seriously violate the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, and cause fundamental damage to the political foundation of China-Japan relations, Mao said.

She added that during the discussions on resuming China-Japan diplomatic ties, China explicitly put forth three principles: the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole and legal government representing the Chinese people; the Taiwan Province is an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China; and the so-called "Taiwan-Japan Treaty" is illegal and invalid and must be abrogated.

(By Gong Weiwei)