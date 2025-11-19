Japan totally unqualified to seek permanent seat on UN Security Council: Chinese envoy

(ECNS)- Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Tuesday that Japan is "totally unqualified to seek a permanent seat" on the UN Security Council, according to media reports.

Fu made the remarks during an annual debate on Security Council reform at the UN General Assembly, in which he criticized Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent comments on Taiwan as "extremely erroneous and dangerous."

"They constitute a gross interference in China's internal affairs and a serious breach of the one-China principle and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan," Fu said.

"Such remarks are an affront to international justice, the post-war international order, and the basic norms of international relations, and represent a blatant departure from Japan's commitment to peaceful development," he added.

(By Zhang Jiahao)