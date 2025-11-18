LINE

Longmen Grottoes: embodiment of cultural exchange

The Longmen Grottoes were initially carved in the late 5th century in the Northern Wei Dynasty, after Emperor Xiaowen moved the capital to Luoyang. 

The grottoes blend artistic influences from across the world, including decorative motifs inspired by Persia, the Ionian columns originating from ancient Greece, as well as some western musical instruments.

Today, experts use 3D scanning and printing techniques to restore damaged sculptures, and VR technologies to reconstruct the glorious past. Digital archives have been built to preserve detailed records.

As an embodiment of cultural exchange, the Longmen Grottoes have maintained their vitality by blending ancient art with modern digital technologies.

