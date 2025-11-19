Current situation in China-Japan relations is caused by Takaichi's blatant remarks on Taiwan: FM

(ECNS) -- The current situation in China-Japan relations is caused by Prime Minister Takaichi's blatant remarks on Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday, responding to remarks that relations between the two countries have hit the lowest point in recent years.

At the regular press conference, Mao said Takaichi's remarks grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, violated the one-China principle and the spirit of the four political documents between the two countries, and eroded the political foundation of bilateral relations.

"China stands firm to defend its core interests and international justice. Japan must retract its erroneous remarks, repent and change course, offering a clear and satisfactory answer to the Chinese people," she stressed.

（By Evelyn）