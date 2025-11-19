LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese Zhang Lingling elected as judge of UN Appeals Tribunal

2025-11-19 08:54:37Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Zhang Lingling of China was elected judge of the UN Appeals Tribunal with the most votes among all candidates following her recommendation by the UN Internal Justice Council. Her seven-year term will begin on July 1, 2026.

Zhang, 44, is the only candidate from the Asia-Pacific region in this election. She has served as a senior judge at China's Supreme People's Court for 15 years, during which she participated in the adjudication of thousands of cases, drafted multiple judicial interpretations, and published more than 60 academic papers and monographs.

Established in 2009 under UN General Assembly Resolution 62/228, the UN Appeals Tribunal consists of seven judges based at UN Headquarters in New York. As a key body within the UN internal justice system, it plays an essential role in safeguarding the rights of UN staff and ensuring the effective functioning of the UN system on the basis of the rule of law.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]