Chinese Zhang Lingling elected as judge of UN Appeals Tribunal

(ECNS) -- Zhang Lingling of China was elected judge of the UN Appeals Tribunal with the most votes among all candidates following her recommendation by the UN Internal Justice Council. Her seven-year term will begin on July 1, 2026.

Zhang, 44, is the only candidate from the Asia-Pacific region in this election. She has served as a senior judge at China's Supreme People's Court for 15 years, during which she participated in the adjudication of thousands of cases, drafted multiple judicial interpretations, and published more than 60 academic papers and monographs.

Established in 2009 under UN General Assembly Resolution 62/228, the UN Appeals Tribunal consists of seven judges based at UN Headquarters in New York. As a key body within the UN internal justice system, it plays an essential role in safeguarding the rights of UN staff and ensuring the effective functioning of the UN system on the basis of the rule of law.

(By Gong Weiwei)