Insights| Moldovan diplomat in China showcases wine at CIFTIS, extends invitation to Chinese tourists

2025-09-14

The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing has attracted 85 countries and international organizations, including Australia, Germany, the World Intellectual Property Organization, and nearly 2,000 companies to attend.

Moldova is renowned for its wine. Cecilia Chirita, counsellor of the Moldovan Embassy in China, said the CIFTIS has not only provided Moldova with a platform to showcase its domestic products but also enabled the country to learn about China's latest achievements in technology and other fields. She expressed hope to gain more clients through this year's CIFTIS.

Additionally, she mentioned the tourism cooperation between China and Moldova. Application for a Moldovan visa is very convenient, and Chinese tourists are warmly welcomed to visit Moldova, said Chirita. (Zhang Dongfang)

