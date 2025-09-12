LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

CIFTIS 2025: Old friends, new stories, global opportunities

2025-09-12 13:39:20Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Gaofei ECNS App Download

From September 10 to 14, the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is being held in Beijing. China News Network reporter reunited with an “old friend”first met at last year’s CIFTIS to hear about his new achievements in the Chinese market, while also met trade partners from around the world to experience the warmth and opportunities of the Chinese market. CIFTIS is more than just a fair; it is a stage where old friends reunite, new partners meet, and global opportunities take shape. (Huang Fang, Zhang Dongfang)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]