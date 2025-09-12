CIFTIS 2025: Old friends, new stories, global opportunities

From September 10 to 14, the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is being held in Beijing. China News Network reporter reunited with an “old friend”first met at last year’s CIFTIS to hear about his new achievements in the Chinese market, while also met trade partners from around the world to experience the warmth and opportunities of the Chinese market. CIFTIS is more than just a fair; it is a stage where old friends reunite, new partners meet, and global opportunities take shape. (Huang Fang, Zhang Dongfang)