Insights | Barbados Ambassador sees wider trade and cultural ties with China at CIFTIS

(ECNS) — The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened on Wednesday in Beijing, providing an important platform for countries to showcase their service industries and professional expertise. Barbados Ambassador to China Hallam Henry told China News Service that the fair offers Barbados a unique opportunity to promote its tourism, services, and cultural assets while pursuing deeper economic cooperation with China.

Barbados Ambassador to China, Hallam Henry, receives interview by China News Nerwork. (Photo: China News Network/ Zhao Li)

Henry has lived in China for 15 years and traveled around the country, savoring various local food including Chongqing hotpot, Shanghai soup dumplings, Lanzhou noodles, and Xinjiang kebabs.

“It feels like you're in a food museum, like an exhibition. I think Chinese cuisine is fascinating,” he said, adding that Chinese cuisine’s preparation, the standards and beauty of restaurants, and even the format of round table seating have inspired him, which he believes could one day be promoted in Barbados.

Henry said tourism is not only the starting of economic cooperation, but also a driver of cultural exchange and business ties. He highlighted the role of music, food, and culture as bridges between the peoples of China and Barbados. He noted that in the past many people were unfamiliar with Barbados, but as international superstar Rihanna rose to global fame, more and more people came to know her homeland and developed an interest in the island nation. Henry said that China and Barbados can further deepen mutual understanding and friendship through the integration of culture and tourism.

Henry referred to the “Caribbean Cultural Day” in Beijing as a successful example of people-to-people engagement. The event, now held for several consecutive years, features Caribbean cuisine, fine rums, and musical performances, giving visitors a vivid taste of Caribbean culture. “And they leave feeling like they want to go to the Caribbean. That's always our goal when we have the Caribbean experience event,” Henry explained.

On economic cooperation, the ambassador identified renewable energy and financial services as key areas for future collaboration. He said Barbados could benefit from China’s advanced technologies in solar and wind power. Barbados’ well-regulated financial sector and extensive network of international treaties also provide an attractive environment for Chinese companies looking to expand in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The ambassador highlighted recent initiatives such as the introduction of Chinese-made electric buses in Barbados, which have improved public transportation and allowed locals to experience the quality and innovation of Chinese products firsthand. He added that young Barbadians are increasingly eager to engage with Chinese enterprises, seeking new opportunities for employment and collaboration.

During CIFTIS, Henry joined the World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development at the invitation of the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF). He noted that the federation provides a premier platform for cities to exchange ideas and collaborate. Through this platform, Bridgetown can learn from other cities in tourism development, urban planning, and cultural promotion, while seeking new opportunities for cooperation with global partners.

Since establishing diplomatic relations, Barbados and China have maintained a strong partnership. Henry expressed optimism about further deepening cooperation in services, tourism, green energy, and financial sectors, combining economic ties with cultural exchanges to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.