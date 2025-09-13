Remains of 30 Chinese martyrs in Korean War returned to China

(ECNS) -- Shenyang City in northeast China's Liaoning Province held a ceremony on Friday to welcome the remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers, who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

The remains of the 30 CPV martyrs and 267 personal belongings were brought back from South Korea by Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) air force transport aircraft.

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2025, shows the ceremony to welcome the remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers, who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), in Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo/China News Service)

At 10:57 a.m., a Y-20 transport aircraft slowly landed at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang City. This very aircraft had once flown over Tiananmen Square in Beijing during the V-Day commemorations last Wednesday. A ceremony with the highest honor was held at the airport.

After the ceremony, the remains were escorted by a 70-motorcycle police convoy to the Shenyang specialized martyrs' cemetery. A burial ceremony for the 12th group of remains will be held at the cemetery's memorial square Saturday.

Since 2014, China and South Korea have jointly carried out the handover of the remains of the CPV martyrs in South Korea for 12 consecutive years and transferred the remains of 1,011 Chinese soldiers to their motherland.(By Gong Weiwei)