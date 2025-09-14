Insights | Dominican Ambassador to China looks to deepen tourism and trade cooperation through CIFTIS

(ECNS) —The China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is not only an important platform to showcase the achievements of the services sector, but also creates new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in tourism, trade, investment and cultural exchange, said Jose Julio Gomez Beato, ambassador of the Dominican Republic to China in an exclusive interview with China News Network.

Jose Julio Gomez Beato, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to China receives exclusive interview by China News Network. (Photo: China News Network/Zhao Li)

Ambassador Gomez underlined that tourism is a pillar of the Dominican economy. The capital city, Santo Domingo, offers rich historical and cultural resources, while Punta Cana is well known for its beaches and resort experiences, creating a strong complementarity.

“We are looking for strengthening cooperation in the tourism field using this type of organization like the World Tourism Cities Federation,” he said.

Last year, more than 30,000 Chinese tourists visited the Dominican Republic. The ambassador noted efforts to diversify the country’s tourism offerings: “The citizens in China look for different types of tourism. They are not looking only for museums or beaches. I think the Dominican Republic has a lot of things to offer. You can go to Santo Domingo and be in touch with the colonial history, but also you can go to Punta Cana or Samaná and be in front of the beach. You can also go to the northwest to enjoy the eco-tourism because we have beautiful mountains and hills.”

Beyond tourism, economic and trade exchanges between the Dominican Republic and China have become increasingly close. Gomez stressed that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2018, China has become the Dominican Republic’s second-largest trading partner. Dominica’s free trade zones are attracting a growing number of Chinese enterprises, while exports of cigars and other agricultural products to the Chinese market also show great potential.

He highlighted that the Dominican Republic offers preferential policies for investors — for example, investments in hotels can enjoy up to ten years of tax exemptions.

Speaking of his impressions of China, the ambassador noted that Beijing combines a rich historical and cultural heritage with the vitality of a modern metropolis, while the rapid development of cities such as Shenzhen and Shanghai have also left a deep impression on him.

Gomez also revealed that he has started learning Chinese. “Now I only have four months taking classes. Chinese is not a very easy language. But I’m not afraid to speak. I’m not afraid to make mistakes. I really like when people correct me.” He explained that his goal is to be able to conduct interviews in Chinese in the future.

The ongoing 2025 CIFTIS will last till Sept. 14.