CIFIT reinforces confidence for investing and integrating in Chinese market

By Gong Weiwei, Lin Zhuowei

(ECNS) -- Green transformation and digital health will be the most promising areas for future China–Korea cooperation, said Park Sun Kyung, chief representative of Korea International Trade Association’s (KITA) Shanghai Office during the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen City of southeast China's Fujian Province this week.

She noted that China’s significant improvements in the rule of law, transparency and facilitation in recent years have instilled confidence in foreign companies to build a stronger foothold in the Chinese market.

As one of the world’s most influential platforms for investment promotion, this year’s CIFIT attracted businesses and institutions from five continents. Interviewed guests from many countries believe that China’s business environment continues to improve not only in terms of market access, policy transparency, and institutional innovation, but also in the enormous cooperation potential seen in emerging areas such as green, low-carbon, new energy, and healthcare.

Transparent systems boost foreign investment by lowering barriers and increasing efficiency

China’s upgraded systems are seen as the core support for foreign investment confidence. Park cited China’s Foreign Investment Law as the cornerstone of a regulatory framework, along with a continually shortened negative list that offers foreign investors more relaxed market access.

She said that in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, the time for new cosmetics and medical device products to enter China’s market has been shortened from over six months to just one or two months, significantly improving market responsiveness.

Ferenc Fasi, head of China affairs at Hungarian industrial real estate developer INPARK Group, found China’s improvements in intellectual property protection and market openness impressive. Despite fierce competition, he said that “Investment projects from the country have never been more numerous, which creates business opportunities for our company”.

Cross-border partnerships pursue complementary gains as healthcare sector heats up

With the global healthcare industry integrating at a faster pace, the Chinese market is increasingly seen as a hub of cooperation by companies from multiple countries.

Park Seon Kyung, chief representative of Korea International Trade Association’s (KITA) Shanghai Office (seventh from the right in the first row) poses for a group picture with representatives from Chinese and Korean companies during the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen City, Fujian Province on Sept. 11, 2025. (Photo: China News Network / Lin Zhuowei)

Lee Hyung-shin, legal representative of Korea’s RAPHAS in China, said that China’s vast market and capital advantages naturally complement Korea’s R&D strengths, offering huge potential for cooperation in pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Yin Fang, general manager of the Overseas Affairs Department at Korea’s JK Medical Group, said China’s recent institutional innovations, especially the “7+6” policy in Beidaihe New District, have lowered the entry threshold for foreign medical companies.

Yin said that JK is co-developing anti-aging and regenerative medicine projects with Chinese partners and collaborating with Chinese research institutions to explore the stem cell and cell therapy markets.

Yin said that he hopes to leverage the growth momentum of the Chinese market to achieve breakthroughs.

Green energy becomes new investment hotspot for global companies

Driven by the global carbon neutrality goal, the potential of China’s green energy sector is drawing international capital investment.

Steve Pakiry, marketing manager from France at Italy’s Hyper Wind, said that China is already a world leader in wind power technology and investment scale and a must-enter market for international wind power companies.

According to Steve, Hyper Wind is using the CIFIT platform to seek partners to promote the application of next-generation wind power technology in China.

Mattia Esposito, strategic advisor to Italian start-up Minervas, delivers a speech at the 25th CIFIT in Xiamen City, Fujian Province on Sept. 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Network / Lin Zhuowei)

Minervas is focusing on smart transportation and decarbonization. Its strategic advisor Esposito believes that China’s rapid progress in artificial intelligence, big data, and manufacturing has opened up a vast market for Italian innovators.

China’s innovation in drone applications is especially noteworthy, extending far beyond traditional photography and military uses to logistics, delivery, and daily life services, Esposito said, adding that this offers new ideas for cross-sector decarbonization cooperation.

Foreign investment shifts toward localized innovation in China

Many guests said China attracts foreign investment not just through policy dividends but also through a strong culture of innovation.

Esposito said that although it’s his first time in China, at the exhibition site he felt as if he was standing in the future.

Park noted a shift in Korean companies’ strategies in China. She pointed out that Korean battery companies are increasing their investment in China, shifting their strategic focus from low-cost manufacturing to innovating products tailored for the Chinese market.

She is optimistic about the long-term prospects of China–Korea cooperation in hydrogen energy, energy storage, carbon capture, and digital health.

Park said that collaboration in these areas can not only achieve win–win results for companies but also provide solutions for global sustainable development.

From Europe to Asia, company representatives at the 25th CIFIT suggest that China’s huge market size, improving institution and vibrant innovation are becoming the core drivers for international firms to deepen their roots in China.

Investing in China is not only about moving funds but about integrating into the local ecosystem and growing together with partners, one interviewee concluded, a view that echoed the sentiments of many foreign investors.