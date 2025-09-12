10 big things about China you should not miss (Step.7-Step.13)

1. Remains of 30 Chinese martyrs in Korean War returned to homeland from ROK

The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

A Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft, carrying the remains of the fallen soldiers and 267 of their personal effects, landed at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Since 2014, China and the ROK have completed 12 consecutive handovers involving the remains of 1,011 CPV martyrs in the ROK.

A ceremony is held for handing over the remains and related items of the 12th batch of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs who lost their lives during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, at Incheon International Airport in South Korea, Sept. 12, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Hang)

2.2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services opens in Beijing

The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) kicked off at Shougang Park in Beijing on Wednesday.

Themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services," this year's event aligns with the trends of digital, intelligent and green development in service trade. It focuses on specialized fields such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, smart logistics, and the integrated development of business, tourism, culture, sports, and health, showcasing innovative achievements from multiple countries and regions.

A participant talks with staff in front of the Hungary Pavilion at the 25th CIFIT. (Photo: China News Service / Lin Zhuowei)

3. China takes countermeasures against Japanese lawmaker Seki Hei

China has decided to take countermeasures against Japanese lawmaker Seki Hei in response to his long-standing erroneous words and deeds concerning China's Taiwan region, Diaoyu Islands, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Xizang Autonomous Region and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Seki has openly visited the Yasukuni Shrine, which seriously violates the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and the one-China principle, constitutes grave interference in China's internal affairs, and severely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a statement issued Monday on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Photo: Screenshot from the official website of the Japan Innovation Party

4. Renmin University party chief engages students on social media

Zhang Donggang, Party secretary of Renmin University of China, has launched an account on Xiaohongshu (Red Note), a popular lifestyle and social platform, drawing attention for using it to engage with students and respond quickly to their concerns.

The account, named "Ren Da Gang Zi," was confirmed by RUC's official WeChat account "RUC Xiaolanghua" on Sept. 7.

Observers say the move reflects a new approach to student-centered governance. The Paper noted that while university leaders occasionally use social media to stay informed, it is rare for them to openly reveal their identities and directly interact. Zhang's timely responses and down-to-earth style have won widespread support among students.

Photo: screenshot from Zhang’s Xiaohongshu account.

5. China launches new remote sensing satellite

China launched a remote sensing satellite from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on Tuesday.

A modified Long March-7 rocket, carrying the Yaogan-45 satellite, blasted off at 10 a.m., and has sent it into the preset orbit.

The satellite will mainly be used for scientific experiments, land resource surveys, crop yield estimates, and for disaster prevention and mitigation.

The modified Long March-7, developed by China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, represents China's new generation medium-sized high-orbit carrier rocket.

A modified Long March-7 rocket, carrying the Yaogan-45 satellite, lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, Hainan, September 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/ Luo Yunfei)

6. First C909 medical rescue aircraft delivered in central China

China's first C909 medical rescue aircraft was delivered on Tuesday in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, to China Flying-Dragon General Aviation Co., Ltd., marking a milestone in the development of the country's domestically produced commercial aircraft.

The C909 medical rescue aircraft, with a maximum payload of 10 tonnes and a range of 3,700 km, can operate from high-altitude airports and be reconfigured for tasks including transporting medical teams, providing remote-area assistance and transferring patients, according to its developer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.

As the country's first local general aviation company approved by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Flying Dragon operates emergency rescue, police flights, aerial surveying and short-haul transport.

China's first C909 medical rescue aircraft was delivered on Sept.9, in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Bingnan)

7.Ch ina unveils most powerful home-grown heavy-duty gas turbine for commercial use

China's first home-grown 110-megawatt heavy-duty gas turbine, the Taihang 110, rolled off the assembly line at a turbine facility on Monday and is bound for commercial delivery.

The rollout ushers in the commercial operation of the country's most powerful home-grown gas turbine, according to Aero Engine Corporation of China.

Heavy-duty gas turbines, a core equipment and symbol of industrial strength, can be independently developed by only a few countries.

The Taihang 110. (Photo provided to China News Service.)

8. China's first batch of earthquake relief assistance to Afghanistan arrives in Kabul

The first batch of emergency earthquake relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Afghanistan arrived in Kabul on Sunday.

The shipment comprised tents, blankets, and other urgently needed supplies for the earthquake-affected regions, all transported on two Y-20 aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force.

A handover ceremony was attended by Bao Xuhui, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Afghanistan, Sharafuddin Muslim, deputy minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, as well as representatives from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority and Red Crescent Society.

The first batch of emergency earthquake relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Afghanistan departs on Sept.7. (Photo provided to China News Service)

9. China honors model teachers in celebration of Teachers' Day

China named 24 teachers and a group of Baoding University graduates, who volunteered to teach in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as the nation's "Most Beautiful Teachers" for 2025, marking China's 41st celebration of Teachers' Day on Wednesday.

The honorees have been recognized as exemplary members of China's 18.85 million-strong teaching force, the backbone of the world's largest education system.

The honored include special education teachers who developed diverse learning resources for students with special needs, those who have long served schools in central and western China and rural communities, and teachers who have made enduring contributions to national strategic initiatives and scientific research.

Students from Shuguang Primary School in Handan City, Hebei Province, presents handmade crafts to their teacher and kiss her to express their best wishes. (Photo: VCG)

10. Marvelous Changtai Yangtze River Bridge opens to traffic

The Changtai Yangtze River Bridge in Jiangsu Province opened to traffic on Tuesday.

Spanning 10.03 kilometers, the bridge is the first crossing over the Yangtze River to integrate expressways, intercity railways and regular highways. It connects Changzhou and Taizhou, cutting travel time between the two cities from 1 hour and 20 minutes to about 20 minutes.

The bridge has set various world records. It is the longest-span cable-stayed bridge, the longest-span combined road-rail steel truss arch bridge and has the longest continuous length of steel truss girders. In addition, several world-first technologies were used during construction.