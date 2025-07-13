UIC Chairman applauds China's achievements in high-speed rail

Recently, the 12th World Congress on High-Speed Rail was successfully held in Beijing. During the closing ceremony, China News Network interviewed several officials from the International Union of Railways (UIC) to explore the significance of "China Speed" and its impact on the future of global railway development.

Alan Beroud, chairman of the UIC, praised China’s impressive progress in high-speed rail, stating: “I think both China and Europe share a common goal — to develop green technologies, tackle climate change, and make the world a better place.”

François Davenne, director general of the UIC, also noted that China is an important member of the UIC, "we are working a lot with China in particular for our high-speed (rail) standards that we call IRS, International Rail Solution." (Huang Fang)