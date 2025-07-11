Smart agriculture provides solutions for BRI countries

Foreign participants in the ongoing Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting said they look forward to cooperation with Shaanxi province in agriculture, eyeing the potential that technological advances and facilitation of logistics can offer to countries taking part in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

At an international kiwifruit park in the Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Industry Demonstration Zone in Shaanxi, the kiwi vines are laden with smooth, plump and green fruit, their branches bending under the weight.

A pre-ripening storage facility intelligently regulates temperature, humidity and the concentration of ethylene — which promotes growth and stress resistance in plants — thereby initiating a "pre-ripening program" as soon as the kiwifruits are stored. This ensures that consumers can enjoy ready-to-eat fruit with a 15-day optimal flavor window upon unboxing, according to Gao Zhixiong, general manager of the park.

The park's smart retractable canopy, which is connected to an internet of things sensing system and meteorological big data, can dynamically adjust coverage to precisely counter heavy rain, intense sunlight and other challenges.

The fully automatic sorting line can identify sugar content, as well as any defects or internal damage, and achieve zero-damage sorting by using protective, flexible fruit trays.

"In the past, fruits weren't properly graded — good and mediocre ones were sold at the same price," he said. "Now we grade by quality, and the best fruits sell for twice as much."

Essam Sharaf, former prime minister of Egypt and chairman of the Sharaf Foundation for Sustainable Development, said that from temperature-control technology in kiwifruit cultivation to the application of smart agricultural machinery, the park offers developing regions in Africa and the Arab world systemic solutions for food security and industrial upgrading.

Sharaf was among the participants who visited Shaanxi for a three-day trip that ended on Wednesday, covering history, culture, modern agriculture and global trade, with the aim of introducing Chinese civilization and boosting international exchanges.

He emphasized that this exchange builds a bridge for Sino-Egyptian agricultural cooperation and highlights the role of smart agriculture in addressing developmental imbalances in developing countries.

Paulo Pombolo, secretary-general of the political party People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola, said he believes that Angola has the potential to develop similar industries.

"The park reaches temperatures of up to 40 C, while Angola's maximum temperatures usually range between 35 C and 36 C. Kiwis are in high demand in Angola but are expensive due to reliance on imports. Given our climate, introducing this technology could boost local production and meet consumer needs," he said.

At the facilities of Xi'an Aiju Grain and Oil Industrial Group, the guests visited the oil processing workshop and product exhibition hall and experienced the production of steamed buns, baked cakes, pastries and tofu.

Ammar Al-Bayati, deputy secretary-general of the Iraqi Communist Party, said he was delighted to tour such a factory and experience the food production process, which has "given us a comprehensive understanding of its operations".

"As a developing country, Iraq has limited food-processing capabilities and relies heavily on imports, with domestic consumption exceeding production," he said. "The demand for edible oil is particularly high. We hope to collaborate with China through platforms like the Belt and Road Initiative, drawing on China's expertise in agricultural production and processing."

After visiting the China-Europe Railway Express (Xi'an) at the Xi'an International Trade and Logistics Park, Mohammed Al-Mekhlafi, deputy secretary-general of the Yemeni Socialist Party, said his first impression is that China holds the future.

"Through its projects and collaborations, China has interconnected the economic interests of people worldwide, he said, adding that he wished even greater success for the BRI.

"Yemen has a strategic location, connecting China to Europe and Africa via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. We hope to strengthen cooperation and exchanges with China to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind," he added.