China, Malaysia to adopt mutual visa-free policy starting July 17

2025-07-11 11:10:44Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge

(ECNS) -- China and Malaysia will implement a reciprocal visa-free entry policy effective July 17, according to a CCTV report.

Photo taken on April 13, 2025 shows Suria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo/China News Service)
The new agreement permits holders of valid Chinese ordinary passports, both official and private, and Malaysian ordinary passports to enter either country without a visa for purposes such as tourism, family visits, business activities, and exchange visits.

Travelers will be granted stays of up to 30 days per entry, with a maximum cumulative stay of 90 days within a 180-day period.

For stays exceeding 30 consecutive days, long-term residence, or activities such as work, study, or news reporting, travelers must obtain the appropriate visa from the destination country's authorities before entry.

