Insights | Former PM of Nepal: CPC's success underpinned by cordial relations with people

Former PM of Nepal: CPC's success underpinned by cordial relations with people

China’s rapid rise economically has largely been a result of the endeavors of the Communist Party of China (CPC), noted Nepal’s Former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal, currently a senior leader of the CPN (Unified Socialist), adding that the Party’s success, however, lies in its deep, cordial relations with the Chinese people.

“So, in that period (against Japanese invaders) or in the socialist construction period, in every period, I’m very much impressed that every time, the CPC formulates very correct lines of policy and principles,” stressed Mr. Khanal in an interview with China News Network, as this year marks the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the CPC. (Lin Zhuowei)

