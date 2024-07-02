Insights丨German expert: The CPC takes the success energy into the China’s future

By Chen Tianhao

(ECNS) -- "The CPC led the country forward, giving China a dynamic development the world had never seen before," Dr. Michael Borchmann, former head of the European and International Affairs Department of the federal German state of Hesse, told China News Network recently in an interview reflecting upon the history of the CPC.

The CPC has an age of more than 100 years, and met many challenges in the past, Dr, Borchmann noted, "When you look to the beginning, China was on the ground. The Chinese people were humiliated by foreign powers. And look at China nowadays, a deeply respected country and the second largest economy of the world."

"The main path to today was under the leadership of the CPC. The CPC gave back the Chinese people their self-respect and made them take back their skill in their own hands," according to Dr. Borchmann.

"The path the CPC had to go for the resurrection of a powerful and proud Chinese nation was long and rocky," Dr. Borchmann stressed, "In the first 30 years, the CPC struggled against cruel Japanese occupiers. When the PRC was founded in 1949, China was lying down industrially and economically."

However, "the CPC led the country forward step by step", said Dr. Borchmann. He also highlighted the importance of the reform and opening up that has featured prominently since 1978, noting that it "gave China a dynamic development the world had never seen before."

"The CPC is full of success energy and takes it along into the future," Dr. Borchmann concluded, "the CPC is carried by the people with nearly 100 million members. They represent all parts of the population, and they all work for the successful development of their country."