China successfully launches new satellite group

2024-07-05 11:07:35Ecns.cn

China successfully launched the Tianhui 5-02 satellite group at 6:49 a.m. Friday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province.　

The satellite group was carried by a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and has entered the planned orbits.　

This group of satellites will be used for geographic mapping, land resource surveys, scientific experiments and other purposes.　

It was the 527th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.　

(Reported by Ma Shuaisha; Edited by Jiang Lu)

