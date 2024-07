2024 marks the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). During an interview with China News Network, Dr. Michael Borchmann, former head of the European and International Affairs Department of the federal German state of Hesse, noted that the CPC gave China a dynamic development the world had never seen before.

The CPC "is carried by the people", Borchmann further explained, "and it is full of success-energy and takes it along into the future." (Chen Tianhao)