Insights | Former PM of Nepal: Chinese modernization benefiting public, an example for the world to follow

“Every country in the world must learn from China's experiences how Chinese modernization is bringing goods for the general public,” said Jhala Nath Khanal, Nepal’s former prime minister and a senior leader of the CPN (Unified Socialist), in an interview with China News Network, as this year marks the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

He added that the Nepalese communist parties should build closer relations with the CPC and learn from it the latest knowledge about socialism. (Lin Zhuowei)