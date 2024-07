"The record of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been very excellent," said Dato Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, former Malaysian ambassador to China and president of Malaysia-China Friendship Association, in an exclusive interview with China News Network recently.

This year marks the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the CPC. Majid believes that under the leadership of the CPC, China is ready to overcome challenges and will move forward in the future. (Gan Tian)