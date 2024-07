V2000EM, a manned eVTOL aircraft independently developed by AutoFlight, a leading eVTOL developer based in Shanghai, will make its debut at the 2024 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC2024), offering visitors a chance to experience future transportation.

The WAIC2024 will be held in Shanghai from July 4 to 7.

(Reported by Yin Liqin; Edited by Liu Yinghan)