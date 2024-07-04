LINE

Eldest of world's only panda triplets gives birth in Guangzhou

Mengmeng, the eldest of the world's only panda triplets, has given birth to a female cub after a 128-day pregnancy in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, according to a local safari park.　

The cub was born on June 18 at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park. Since birth, it has grown from 178 grams to 423.5 grams as of Monday, showing healthy conditions, according to the park's conservation team.　

The world's only surviving giant panda triplets, Mengmeng, Shuaishuai and Kuku, were born in the park in 2014, earning it the nickname "Panda Paradise."　

(Reported by Wang Qingran; Edited by Liu Yinghan)

