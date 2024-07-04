LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Tesla included into Chinese government purchase list

2024-07-04 11:03:20chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Potential car buyers seen at a Tesla showroom in Shanghai. (CHINA DAILY)

Tesla Inc has been included into a government procurement list of East China's Jiangsu province, which marked the United States electric vehicle giant's first time entry into a local government purchasing list in China.

The move came at a time when Tesla proposed to test its robotaxi and vowed closer ties with the country, as China Daily first reported. Earlier media reports said that Tesla also wanted to remove its restrictions in some data sensitive areas like government agencies.

According to a procurement list of Jiangsu government for 2024 and 2025, local government authorities, public institutions and organizations could purchase a diverse range of new energy vehicles that include Tesla's Model Y.

The latest batch of shortlisted vehicles also features other domestic models including the Wenjie M7, Avatr 11 and Deep Blue SL03.

Data from the Ministry of Finance showed that China's government procurement hit about 3.5 trillion yuan ($492.96 billion) in 2022.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]