China Coast Guard warns off illegal entry of vessels in Diaoyu Islands

2024-07-04 11:55:22chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan

The China Coast Guard has driven away several Japanese vessels that illegally entered China's territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Liu Dejun, a spokesman for the China Coast Guard, said in a statement that, from Tuesday to Thursday, two Japanese fishing boats and several patrol vessels illegally entered the waters of the Diaoyu Islands, noting that the China Coast Guard took necessary control measures and warned them off.

He reiterated that the Diaoyu Islands and their affiliated islets are an inherent part of China's territory. "We urge the Japanese side to immediately cease all illegal activities in these waters," the statement said.

China Coast Guard vessels will continue to carry out maritime rights protection and law enforcement activities in waters under China's jurisdiction to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights and interests, Liu added.

