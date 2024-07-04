LINE

Insights | U.S. scholars hail China's dual carbon goals and ecological advancement

The sharing session of the documentary Journey of the Universe recently took place at Peking University in Beijing. During the activity, Mary Evelyn Tucker, professor at Yale School of Environment, and John Grim, senior research scholar at School of Environment at Yale University, took an exclusive interview with China News Network.　

Professor Tucker said that the“dual carbon goals”is a very important commitment of the Chinese government, which will have implications, reverberations around the world.　

John Grim pointed out that the reduction of carbon emissions and commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060 by China will model to other countries. (By Xue Lingqiao)　

