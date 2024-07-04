Innovations made to boost new quality productive forces

Researchers in East China's Anhui eye on technological breakthroughs to help boost contemporary advanced productive forces. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Chinese researchers are speeding up technological innovations to help bolster new quality productive forces and aid the real economy.

In East China's Anhui province, researchers from a local research institute have carried out a high temperature blocking performance test of thyristors for DC (Direct Current) transmission projects, providing a strong guarantee for the safe and stable operation of core converter equipment in the region.

Researchers from Anhui Institute of Electrical Science and Technology have independently built a thyristor performance test platform — which can be compatible with high temperature blocking test of crimped and welded products — to boost the work, according to Zhu Lin from the institute.

She said with the rapid development of HVDC (high voltage direct current) power transmission in Anhui in recent years, the performance evaluation of thyristor, as the core component of converter, is becoming increasingly vital.

Stable thyristor performance is not only key to ensure the safe and efficient operation of transmission engineering, but also the cornerstone to ensure the stable and reliable power supply in helping bolster the real economy, she said.

Hu Di from the institute stressed that they are eyeing on contemporary advanced productive forces, which are generated by revolutionary technological breakthroughs and can give rise to new industries, new models and new driving forces — the core elements for developing new quality productive forces.

Hu noted that in order to respond to the development needs of new quality productive forces, the Anhui Institute of Electrical Science and Technology has given full play to its top talent, conducting in-depth research on the core business needs of the power grid.

By relying on Anhui Provincial Natural Science Fund, the institute took the technical advantages of its program of "doctoral talent + scientific research platform," to constantly improve its independent scientific research capabilities, Hu said.