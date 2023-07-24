China achieves mass production of domestic MRI instrument

(ECNS) -- China has achieved the mass production of domestically-made magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) instrument, breaking through a long-standing foreign technological blockade, CCTV reported on Saturday.

The rapid imaging technology of the domestic MRI instrument avoids the blurred situation caused by movement and allows to see the process of tissue movement, according to Li Ye, professor at Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

"The image quality is as good as that imaged by other MRI instruments produced by international advanced producers but at a cheaper cost, said Zhang Hui, the deputy director of the medical imaging department of the Peking University Shenzhen Hospital.

“It will largely reduce fees for the public to see doctors," Zhang said.

MRI instrument is of great significance for imaging diagnosis of cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and nerve diseases, and tumors, but the production technology has been blocked by foreign countries for a long time.

Besides the MRI instrument, the SIAT has also developed non-invasive ultrasound elastography that can provide early screening for liver and breast diseases. Major ultrasound neuromodulation devices for the treatment for Parkinson, epilepsy, and Alzheimer's disease have also been put into clinical trials, according to CCTV.