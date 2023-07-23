China tests main rocket engine for manned lunar missions

China carried out a new trial run of the main rocket engine for the manned lunar mission on Saturday, paving the way for the nation's first-ever moon landing endeavor.

The ignition test has provided crucial information for the future development of the rocket, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

The engine in the test has been modified based on the high-thrust liquid oxygen-kerosene engine used in the Long March-5 currently in service, which is capable of 130 tonnes of thrust. The engine will be used for the first stage of the Long March-10 and the boosters for China's moon landing mission.