National Museum issues strict code of conduct banning livestreaming

The National Museum of China issued a notice on code of conduct for visitors.

According to the notice issued on Saturday, in order to create an orderly environment and ensure the safety of both the cultural relics and visitors, people who are intoxicated or not properly dressed are prohibited from entering the museum. Additionally, minors who are under 14 years old must be accompanied by adults.

The notice also says, during visits, misconduct such as loud noise, chasing others, climbing, lying on the floor, littering, touching or damaging the exhibits are not allowed.

No eating is allowed in the exhibition halls or non-cafeteria areas, and smoking is banned in or outside the museum. In addition, no pictures should be taken in areas where signs prohibit it, and no flashlights, selfie sticks or stands are permitted on the premises.

A week earlier, a notice prohibiting private lectures inside the museum was issued since the museum already provides this service to visitors. Other activities such as performing, interviewing, commercial shoots, and livestreaming without permission of the museum have also been disallowed.

The notice also said that those who violate the code of conduct will be held accountable according to the law and even be escorted from the museum by security personnel.

Tian Haiping, a professor at Beijing Normal University, told the Global Times, "This code of conduct is necessary as it adheres to international norms and can restrict some improper behavior in the museum, especially activities for profit."

These notices have sparked heated discussion online. Some netizens complained that livestreamers block other visitors, occupy exhibits for a long time and prevent other visitors from taking normal pictures.

"It is time to prohibit commercial shooting," some netizens posted.

However, some streamers said they are worried that even normal shooting would also be prohibited.

"The museum should have different levels of management. It can open a channel for some We-media who want to do normal commercial shooting. As long as they can get permission from the museum, their shooting activities should be allowed," said Tian.