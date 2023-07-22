LINE

Zoo animals fend off summer heat

China's zoos have taken various measures to help animals through the summer heat.　 　 Chongqing Lehe Ledu Wildlife Zoo has tried every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in southwest China's Chongqing in recent days. Zookeepers sent watermelons to porcupines, black bears, African elephants and ring-tailed lemurs to help them cool off. 　

Beijing Zoo has also prepared facilities and taken various measures to help animals beat the hot weather, including spraying water, putting ice cubes and laying mats. 　

In Nanjing Underwater World, Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, turtles, dolphins and seals have enjoyed summer under the care of breeders. 　

