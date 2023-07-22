LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Insights | Common good is the foundation of China’s internal modernization improvement：Swedish Researcher

2023-07-22 23:29:22Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- "One of the reasons I think that has been so successful, in terms of China's internal modernization improvement is because of the foundation of the common good", said Stephen Brawer, chairman of the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden in a recent interview with China News Network on his ideas on the Chinese modernization and the Belt and Road Initiative. Brawer pointed out that the foundation of the common good has been a part of the Chinese civilization. He added that cooperation agreements signed by countries who are working actively with China are based on a cooperative principle, and they are not something that is being imposed. (Xue Lingqiao)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]