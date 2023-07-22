Insights | Common good is the foundation of China’s internal modernization improvement：Swedish Researcher

(ECNS) -- "One of the reasons I think that has been so successful, in terms of China's internal modernization improvement is because of the foundation of the common good", said Stephen Brawer, chairman of the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden in a recent interview with China News Network on his ideas on the Chinese modernization and the Belt and Road Initiative. Brawer pointed out that the foundation of the common good has been a part of the Chinese civilization. He added that cooperation agreements signed by countries who are working actively with China are based on a cooperative principle, and they are not something that is being imposed. (Xue Lingqiao)