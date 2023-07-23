LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

China sends four satellites into space

2023-07-23 15:43:39Ecns.cn Editor : Luo Pan ECNS App Download

China on Sunday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, sending 4 satellites into preset orbit. 　

The rocket lifted off at 10:50 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi. 　

Three of the satellites will be used to obtain remote sensing observation data and provide commercial remote sensing services, while the other satellite will be used for satellite communications technology verification. 　

This was the 479th flight mission of the Long March rocket series. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]