LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

UK scholar: China's poverty alleviation helps world achieve goal five years in advance

2022-11-16 19:13:43Ecns.cn Editor : Li Ji ECNS App Download

It is China that has helped the United Nations attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including the eradication of extreme poverty and halving poverty in all its forms, said Robert Walker, Professor at the School of Sociology, Beijing Normal University, during an interview with China News Network.

"In 2021, China eradicated poverty from all its rural areas. Even before that, when the world was seeking to halve extreme poverty under the millennium development goals, it was China that helped the world do that five years ahead of schedule," said Walker, who is also Professor Emeritus and Emeritus Fellow of Green Templeton College, Oxford University.

The professor noted that China achieved this by adopting a strategy which involved all levels of government: at national level, a commitment to sustained economic growth; at provincial level, the provision of infrastructure of the highest standard, with high-speed trains and motorways reaching into the foothills of the mountains and beyond; at township, county and village level, providing individual financial support through social security and social assistance.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]