WJ-700 drone displayed on 14th Airshow China

China's WJ-700 drone was displayed at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2022) in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

The WJ-700 drone integrates high altitude, high speed, long endurance and large load capacities. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 3.5 metric tons and is able to stay airborne for as long as 20 hours, and the maximum flying altitude of it can reach 15 kilometers.

In addition, the WJ-700 is suitable for time-sensitive missions, and its aerial capabilities will make it almost unbeatable against short-range air defense weapons like shoulder-launched missiles.