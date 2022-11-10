LINE

Life-size Tiangong space station combination replica unveiled at 14th Airshow China

The Tiangong space station combination replica was on display on Wednesday for the first time at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2022) in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

It took more than 3 months to complete the combination replica, of which the supporting equipment, like the lab cabinets, has all been through careful design, besides the "T" shaped structure.

The Chinese space station contains more than 110 cubic meters for astronauts' maneuvering in the module. And it is also equipped with two exit hatches for astronauts, one airlock module for cargo, and also 6 sleeping berths.

The 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2022) kicked off on Tuesday, scheduled to last from November 8 to 13. More than 740 enterprises from 43 countries and regions have participated in the airshow online or offline.

