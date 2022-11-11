Xi Jinping Presides over Meeting of Standing Committee of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee on COVID-19 prevention and control

The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on November 10 to hear a report on COVID-19 prevention and control and laid out 20 measures to further improve work in this regard. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

It was noted at the meeting that at present, the novel coronavirus is still mutating, the global pandemic is still raging and domestic epidemic have been resurging repeatedly. China, as a country with a huge population, has a large number of vulnerable groups and development is unbalanced among different regions. There is not enough supply of medical resources in general and the epidemic in some regions is serious in scale. Due to the mutation of the virus and the climate during the winter and spring, the scope and scale of the epidemic may further expand, which poses serious challenges to prevention and control work. We must maintain firm strategic resolve and do a good job in all relevant sectors so as to keep the spread of the virus at bay in a scientific and targeted manner.

It was stressed at the meeting that we need to fully, faithfully and comprehensively implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and unswervingly put the people and their lives above everything else. We need to resolutely put into practice the general strategy of “preventing both imported cases and domestic resurgences” and tenaciously pursue the general policy of “dynamic zero-COVID.” To ensure effective response to the epidemic, economic stability and secure development, we must efficiently coordinate COVID-19 prevention efforts with economic and social development, protect the people’s safety and health to the utmost, and minimize impacts of the epidemic on economic and social development.

It was pointed out at the meeting that we should adapt to the strong transmissibility of the virus, effectively implement the requirements of early detection, reporting, quarantine and treatment, and adopt swift measures, so as to prevent further expansion of infections or a prolonged prevention and control endeavor. We should pool efforts to keep epidemic at bay as quick as possible in key areas, take more resolute and decisive measures to contain its further spread, and restore the normal order of work and life as soon as possible. No department should sit by or simply has its own way. We must make efforts to render our response to COVID-19 more scientific-based and targeted, improve the effectiveness of such work, accurately analyze risks, and further optimize actions taken. More targeted approaches must be adopted when it comes to quarantining and transporting patients and close contacts, conducting nucleic acid testing, managing personnel flows, providing medical services, administering vaccination, offering services for enterprises and campuses, as well as helping those stranded elsewhere return home.

Greater efforts must be made to advance the research and development of vaccines and medication and make them more efficacious and pinpoint for COVID-19. While ensuring all anti-epidemic measures are put in place, we must strengthen our analysis, research and assessment. Measures that are imperative for epidemic prevention and control must not slacken. While opposing a lack of responsibility, we also need to oppose and overcome pointless formalities and bureaucratism, and redress undesirable practices, such as taking excessive policy steps or resorting to a one-size-fits-all approach. We must do all we can to deliver service necessary for our people to continue with their work and life. While trying to contain the epidemic, we also need to take substantial measures to meet our people’s basic living needs and ensure medical service and other basic services that concern their wellbeing. Greater care and help should be extended to the old, the weak, the sick, the disabled, and other special groups. We should effectively solve difficulties facing our people and maintain the normal order in work and life to the greatest extent. We should focus on vaccination for key groups most vulnerable to the virus so that the line of defense against the virus can be consolidated.

It was stressed at the meeting that Party committees and governments at all levels should align their thinking and actions with the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, be clearly aware that our fight against the epidemic is complex, difficult, and may require repeated endeavors, and strengthen their sense of responsibility and the capacity to grapple with tough challenges. They must fulfill their responsibilities and do their work well, go down to local communities and the front line of epidemic prevention and control, make meticulous and practical efforts in every aspect of epidemic prevention and control, and provide guidance for ideological awareness as well as psychological counseling when necessary, so as to win the battle of routine epidemic prevention and control.

Other issues were also discussed at the meeting.