(ECNS) -- Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwest China has entered the most beautiful season of the year.

In September, poplar trees turned yellow in Tekes County, Xinjiang. The fallen leaves create a golden carpet on the ground.

The beautiful scene attracted tourists every autumn. Varying by geographical location, autumn comes earlier in northwest of China. From the White Dew, one of the 24 solar terms, and as the season progresses, there is more and more dew.