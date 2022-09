(ECNS) -- Jinhai bridge is the world's first multi-tower cable-stayed bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The main structure of the Jinhai bridge with both railway and highway facilities on the same level was successfully completed on Monday.

As a vital part of the Airport Urban Rail Transit Phase II, the bridge is 1,369 meters long and 49.6 meters wide, with a double-lane 160 km/h intercity railway in the middle, flanked by two six-lane 100 km/h expressways.