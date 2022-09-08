China fully echoes Kyrgyz president's comments on bilateral ties: spokesperson

China fully echoes Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov's comments on China-Kyrgyzstan relations, Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Wednesday, adding that China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to create an even better future for China-Kyrgyzstan relations.

Zhaparov talked about his understanding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in a recent interview. He said, "If a party is driven by selfless goals, striving for the common good, prosperity, well-being of the people, then such a party will always be supported by its people."

The president also spoke highly of the development of relations between Kyrgyzstan and China since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago. He expressed readiness to advance cooperation with China in such fields as green development, innovation and digital economy.

In response, Mao told a daily news briefing that a Harvard University survey among the Chinese people spanning over a decade found that more than 90 percent of respondents are satisfied with the Party and their government.

In 2021, as many as 91 percent of Chinese interviewed by Edelman, a top global public relations consultancy firm, said they trust their government, the highest recorded all over the world for years running, Mao added.

"These numbers fully support President Zhaparov's observation. The CPC has the overwhelming support of the people because it puts the people front and center and because it is firmly committed to pursuing happiness for the people and rejuvenation for the nation," Mao said.

Mao also noted that in the interview, President Zhaparov mentioned China-Kyrgyzstan Belt and Road cooperation and spoke highly of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"I can share with you that China-Kyrgyzstan Belt and Road cooperation has produced many important outcomes," she said, adding that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan highway, the new North-South highway and other connectivity projects have boosted the economic development of Kyrgyzstan and become roads of prosperity, affluence and happiness for the local people.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Kyrgyzstan have made new breakthroughs in bilateral relations, enjoyed productive practical cooperation and further upgraded their traditional friendship under the principles of mutual respect, good-neighborliness, friendship, mutual assistance, and win-win cooperation, Mao noted.

"We are glad to note that under the leadership of President Zhaparov, Kyrgyzstan has enjoyed political stability, economic development and social prosperity," Mao said.

China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to exchange experience on state governance, further tap the potential for cooperation, foster new highlights of cooperation, move forward hand in hand on the path of common development, and create an even better future for China-Kyrgyzstan relations, she said.