Metaverse exhibition hall debuts at 2022 CIFTIS

(ECNS) -- A Metaverse immersive experience hall made its debut at the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), which has caught visitors' attention.

Cutting-edge technologies and applications in Metaverse, including immersive experience facilities and interactive games, were in spotlight of the fair.

The CIFTIS is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services. Over 7,800 companies online and more than 2,400 enterprises in-person participated in the fair.

The six-day event closed on Monday.