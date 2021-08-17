Canadian teacher serves as community volunteer in Zhengzhou

(ECNS) -- A new round of COVID-19 pandemic recently broke out in Zhengzou, Henan Province.

Amid the pandemic, 41-year-old Canadian teacher Mickey volunteers in his living community.

Though he is a foreigner, Mickey can speak fluent Chinese while monitoring residents to show their health code and body temperatures.

Mickey said he has been married to his Chinese wife for nearly 20 years. Because of her, Mickey can also speak some authentic Henan dialect.

Although his house is rented, Mickey considers it his home.

During the pandemic control, Mickey voluntarily injected two shots of China-produced vaccine. He was optimistic about the result of China's pandemic control.

Mickey says he has enjoyed a lot of convenience during the pandemic and it's his responsibility to help people and call on people to help each other.