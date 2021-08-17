Elderly man waits for apology from Japanese government

(ECNS) -- Aug. 15 this year marks the 76th anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender to China.

Su Yuankui, survivor of the Bombing of Chongqing, visited the site of tragedy to mourn for his deceased family members and compatriots.

The Bombing of Chongqing caused 32,829 direct and 6,651 indirect casualties.It lasted six years and 10 months, targeting China's interim government at the time.

"We won't forget the tragedy in Chongqing, nor our anguish," 88-year-old Su said.

The elderly man, who visits the site annually, wonders if he would live to witness the Japanese government apologize for the incident.

Su's childhood memories are filled with the tragedy of surviving in dugouts with his family and witnessing the loss of his compatriots. Seeking justice, Su has launched over 40 petitions to sue the Japanese government since 2004, but to no avail.

Despite rejections and the death of claim members over the years, Su said he will never give up.

"We have been accusing Japan without success these past years. Even though some elderly plaintiffs have passed away, we will continue our quest," Su commented.

Su said he hopes the international community would remember history, reject war and embrace peace.