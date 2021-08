(ECNS)-- In May, the Biden Administration ordered the U.S. intelligence agencies to submit a COVID-19 origin-tracing report within 90 days. Can the intelligence agencies fulfill it? Some American politicians try to address such a scientific issue by political manipulation. Here comes the question: If the origin-tracing is made with "political fabrication" + "lies", will anyone believe it? Please answer the questions concerned, U.S. intelligence agencies.