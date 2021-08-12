World's largest Dendrobium provenance bank in Chengdu

(ECNS) -- Some staff are busy weeding and watering at the International Dendrobium Research and Development Center in Qingbaijiang district of Chengdu city.

Dendrobium is known as the "giant panda of medicinal plants."

Dendrobium was often used to cure various diseases caused by cold, heat, rheumatism and other diseases of the skin, as Li Shizhen , a famous medical and pharmacist of the Ming Dynasty, wrote in Compendium of Materia Medica.

At present, there are more than 1,500 dendrobium provenances in the world, with 1,097 species collected here, accounting for about 73% of the global dendrobium provenances.

It has become the largest dendrobium provenance bank in the world.

On June 17 this year, four kinds of dendrobium were sent to the Chinese space station and will stay there for three months for scientific experiments.