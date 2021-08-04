LINE

Extreme weather events rising in China: blue paper

China has reported rising extreme weather events like heavy precipitation and high temperature, according to an official blue paper released Wednesday.

The blue paper, issued by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), showed that the country saw increasing extreme precipitation events in the past six decades.

The extreme heat events and the average intensity fluctuation of typhoons landing in China have also increased since the 1990s, CMA data showed.

However, the paper also showed a decreasing trend of extremely low-temperature events, the average number of days with dusty weather in northern China, and acid rain.

Multiple indicators of the climate system suggest that China is likely to face more extreme weather events as global warming continues, according to the paper.

