(ECNS) -- The Forth China International Import Expo (CIIE) counted down to 100 days on Tuesday. The CIIE market on No. 555 Nanjing East Road has attracted lots of tourists.

Covering an area of 550 square meters, the market includes national pavilions, the CIIE commodities pavilion, entry lux brands pavilion, etc.

Distinctive cultural elements are integrated into 16 national pavilions by native designers from Argentina, Belgium, Mexico, Turkey, etc.

The exhibits at the CIIE need a spot to enter the Chinese market. The market has been successful. It shortens the distance between these foreign businessmen and their Chinese customers, said Xue Yingjie, general manager of Greenland Global Commodity Trade Hub Group.

Dong said the CIIE market not only sells goods but also enables more people to learn about Syria.