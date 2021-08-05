Wang Yi hits back at criticisms from U.S. and Japan at EAS

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday hit back at remarks made by the United States and Japan on issues related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong as well as attacks on China over human rights.

Wang asked for the floor twice in response to accusations after he had delivered a speech concerning East Asia cooperation via video link at the 11th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Wang said making irresponsible remarks over China's internal affairs has seriously breached the basic norms governing international relations, and undermined the principle of sovereign equality. "For such abominable behavior, we will resolutely make a refutation every time it comes up," added the Chinese foreign minister.

In recent years, the Uygur people in Xinjiang have experienced a doubling of their population, an increase of income year by year and an elevation of education level, Wang said. "How come the so-called 'genocide'?"

He said the mass killing exercised by the United States on American Indians was the real genocide, and the massive casualties suffered by innocent civilians as a result of warfare waged by the United States worldwide are crimes against humanity.

Wang said that the government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has repeatedly refuted all kinds of lies using facts and data. Ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, including the Uygur ethnic group, have stood up and used their own experiences to fight back against all kinds of misinformation.

"However, the United States has turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to this. Where is your conscience? Where is your credibility?" Wang asked, adding that the U.S. had shown paranoia typical of Western-style arrogance and impertinence.

He said the enactment of the national security law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the reform of the electoral system have restored stability and improved the rule of law in the region, and ensured the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents, strengthening "One Country, Two Systems." He stated that 70 percent of Hong Kong people are satisfied with the current situation.

"Now you are expressing your so-called concerns, then what are you concerned about? You want Hong Kong to return to chaos and turmoil, and 'Hong Kong independence' forces to take to the streets again? Is that what you want?" Wang asked.

"I want to make this clear: drop illusion about the idea. It is impossible for you to see that day!" Wang said.

The Chinese foreign minister also touched on Myanmar issues, saying that China supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) appointment of Erywan bin Pehin Yusof, Brunei's second minister of foreign affairs, as special envoy to Myanmar, and will continue to play a constructive role in cooperation with ASEAN on issues related to Myanmar.

Noting ASEAN's statement advocating multilateralism, Wang stressed the importance of the existing mature regional cooperation mechanism.