Comicomment: In origin tracing, U.S. leads a 'blaming chorus'

(ECNS)--The COVID-19 origin tracing is a serious scientific issue that must be conducted by scientists and medical experts around the world through cooperation. However, some U.S. politicians placed their hope on the intelligence community, trying to answer a science question with political means.

By continuing to blame China, the U.S. hopes to shift domestic public discontent over political, economic and social issues. Their intent to politicize COVID-19 origin tracing has been exposed in front of netizens worldwide.